Traffic to be diverted in Haryana as farmers block KMP eway tomorrow

In view of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s call to shut down the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway for 24 hours from 8am on Saturday, the Haryana Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said traffic diversions have been planned in Sonepat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Also read: Resume talks with farmers: Haryana minister to Centre amid Covid surge

Passengers coming from Ambala or Chandigarh side on National Highway-44 may go towards Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh via Karnal to Shamli and from Panipat to Sanauli in UP.

Besides, vehicles going towards Gurugram and Jaipur can turn towards National Highway-71A from Panipat via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari.

The blockade is from 8am on April 10 till 8am on April 11.

The ADGP said in view of the gathering of farmers on KMP Expressway, all range ADGPs/IGPs, commissioners of police and district SPs have been instructed to ensure maintenance of law and order.

Virk said citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly.

District authorities concerned have been asked to issue local advisories also in this regard.