chandigarh news

Traffic to be diverted in Haryana as farmers block KMP eway tomorrow

Haryana Police gear up to make alternative arrangements, while protesters announce 24-hour blockade on expressway against farm laws from 8am on April 10
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Farmers agitating against the Centre’s three farm laws had blocked the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway or the Western Peripheral Expressway to mark 100 days of the movement on March 6. (HT file photo)

In view of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s call to shut down the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway for 24 hours from 8am on Saturday, the Haryana Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said traffic diversions have been planned in Sonepat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Passengers coming from Ambala or Chandigarh side on National Highway-44 may go towards Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh via Karnal to Shamli and from Panipat to Sanauli in UP.

Besides, vehicles going towards Gurugram and Jaipur can turn towards National Highway-71A from Panipat via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari.

The blockade is from 8am on April 10 till 8am on April 11.

The ADGP said in view of the gathering of farmers on KMP Expressway, all range ADGPs/IGPs, commissioners of police and district SPs have been instructed to ensure maintenance of law and order.

Virk said citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly.

District authorities concerned have been asked to issue local advisories also in this regard.

