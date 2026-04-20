Tragedy in Haryana’s Kurukshetra: Family of three found dead

A 30-year-old man, his 28-year-old wife, and their three-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in Kurukshetra on Monday morning.

A 30-year-old man, his 28-year-old wife, and their three-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in Kurukshetra on Monday morning. (Representational photo)

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The incident came to light when a relative, alerted by a distressing message from the man, rushed to the house and raised an alarm. Local police arrived shortly after neighbours discovered the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the couple had been facing emotional and financial stress due to their daughter’s chronic health condition, which had left the child partially paralysed. Before the incident, the man had reportedly messaged his brother-in-law asking him to care for his elderly mother.

The man, who was employed in Ambala, is survived by his mother and a brother residing in Canada. Authorities have moved the bodies to LNJP Civil Hospital for autopsy.

This tragedy follows a series of recent mental health crises in the town, including four student deaths at NIT Kurukshetra over the past two months.

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{{^usCountry}} If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can reach out to these helplines for support: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can reach out to these helplines for support: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kiran (National Mental Health Helpline): 1800-599-0019 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kiran (National Mental Health Helpline): 1800-599-0019 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tele-MANAS: 14416 or 1800-891-4416 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tele-MANAS: 14416 or 1800-891-4416 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} iCall (TISS): 9152987821 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} iCall (TISS): 9152987821 {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavey Nagpal ...Read More Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts. Read Less

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