1 dead, another missing as boat capsizes in Punjab’s Rupnagar

One person drowned to death, while another went missing after a boat capsized at Chaunta village in Nurpur Bedi on Monday. A group of farmers were crossing river Sutlej in the ill-fated boat, after harvesting their crop.

As per information, Ram Lubhaya (32), died in this accident.

As per information, Ram Lubhaya (32), died in this accident, while Bhagat Ram is missing. There were seven persons on board when the accident took place.

The deceased and the missing person are residents of Musapur village of Nurpur Bedi and they had gone to work in the fields across the Sutlej. While they were returning, before reaching the banks of Sutlej, the boat capsized and got filled with water, which sank it.

Sohan Singh of Bajrur village, who was also on boat said that he jumped into the river to save the persons with the help of fishermen working nearby. Three women from Musapur village, who got drowned and were rescued later, have been identified as Gurmeet Kaur, wife of Harjit Singh, Baljit Kaur, wife of the deceased Ram Lubhaya and her mother-in-law Sheela Devi. One Harmohan Singh from Bajrur village was also rescued. Ram Lubhaya was fished out of the water after some time and taken to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The villagers also called divers for the rescue operation. Police reached the spot to assist in the operation to find the missing drowned person.

