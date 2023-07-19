2 drown in Kurukshetra pond

Two people drowned in an overflowing pond at Dakala village in Kurukshetra district. The deceased have been identified as Balbeer Singh (26) of Dakala village and Vikas (20) of Bibipur village of the district.

Two people drowned in an overflowing pond at Dakala village in Kurukshetra district. The deceased have been identified as Balbeer Singh (26) of Dakala village and Vikas (20) of Bibipur village of the district. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information, the incident took place on Tuesday when they were crossing the flooded road adjoining the overflowing village pond.

The bodies were fished out by the villages with the help of divers, and they were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria has confirmed that two youths died, and their bodies have been fished out and were sent for the postmortem.

The agitated villagers have accused the poor management of the district administration alleging that the authorities did not take any step to pump out the floodwater from their village and the main road of the village was inundated for the past one week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON