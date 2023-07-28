Punjab: Unable to bear son’s death in Canada, woman dies by suicide

On the day the body of her 24-year-old son, a Punjab-origin student in Canada, was being brought to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district for the last rites, police said his 51-year-old mother died by suicide.

The police station in-charge said he received information from the family on Friday morning about the incident that had occurred late on Thursday night. “According to preliminary investigation, the woman was in shock following the death of her son in Canada. Family members said she was unable to bear the loss,” the police official said, adding that the student’s body was expected to reach by this evening.

Earlier, the Peel regional police homicide bureau in Canada said the student was assaulted while he was delivering pizza on Emerson Lane near Britannia Road in Mississauga on July 9. The attacker stole his car and fled, leaving him in a desperate state. Passers-by came to his rescue and rushed him to hospital, but he died on July 14.

Initially, the news of his death was kept from his mother but as details emerged, she went into a state of shock.

Police in Canada said the student’s vehicle was found abandoned in the hours following the attack in the area of Old Creditview and Old Derry roads, less than 5km from the crime scene. The vehicle has been forensically examined and pieces of evidence have been retrieved. Also, the police clarified that there is no known connection between the victim and his attackers.

The body was flown to India on July 27 with the help of the consulate general of India in Toronto.

The youngster had arrived in Canada in 2021 with plans to open his own business. More than 200 people gathered in Mississauga at a candlelight vigil for him four days ago. (With PTI inputs)

Helpline: Medical consultation –104 (24x7 Punjab)

