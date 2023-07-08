Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing boy’s body found in pond in Bhamian Khurd

Missing boy’s body found in pond in Bhamian Khurd

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 08, 2023 11:37 PM IST

According to the police, the boy went missing on July 5 following which his parents lodged the missing complaint the next day

Missing for the past three days, a 12-year-old boy was found dead in Bhamian Khurd of Ludhiana. The body was fished out from a pond.

Missing boy’s body found in pond in Bhamian Khurd, Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
According to the police, the boy went missing on July 5 following which his parents lodged the missing complaint the next day. The police found his body on Friday evening.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, Jamalpur Police Station, said that according to the victim’s parents, the boy had gone out of the house to bathe in the rain but he didn’t return. The family members first tried to find the boy on their own and when they couldn’t locate him, they lodged the missing complaint on July 6.

On Friday evening, when the level of water in the pond receded, the villagers noticed a body and raised the alarm. The SHO added that after the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members. The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC following the complaint of the father of the deceased.

