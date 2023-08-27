Two cousins drown in Karnal canal

Two cousin brothers allegedly drowned in a canal near Nigdhu village of Karnal district, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar (27) and Bobby Singh (29), both residents of Delhi. As per the information they had come to their native village at Bir Badalwa in Karnal district to attend a religious programme in their village.

The villagers said that after attending the religious programme they along with their two more cousins went to Habri branch canal to take a bath, but they were washed away by the flow of water.

A police team reached the spot and started the search operation with the help of divers. A day after efforts, their body was fished out from the canal.

As per the family members, Bobby was a conductor in Delhi Transport Corporation, and Sunil was an auto-rickshaw driver.

