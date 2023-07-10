2 killed as landslide hits bus in J&K’s Doda

Two persons were killed, while two others were injured after a bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide near Bhanghroo Gandoh village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday morning, officials said on Sunday. The accident took place at around 8am. According to officials, a rescue operation was launched soon and all four trapped people were rescued and rushed to Sub District Hospital Gandoh. A rescue operation was launched and four trapped people were rescued and rushed to Sub District Hospital Gandoh. (ANI Photo)

“Two persons who were brought to the hospital were declared dead on arrival. Two other persons are undergoing treatment,” Vishesh Mahajan, District Commissioner, Doda said. The deceased has been identified by police as Amit Sohail, a resident of Kahara, Doda, and Mudasir Ali, a resident of Halore Changa. The official further added that the incident happened at a time when the bus was plying from Gawari village in Doda district to Jammu’s Gandoh was hit by a landslide.