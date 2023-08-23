News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 23-year-old Charkhi Dadri man killed in lightning strike

23-year-old Charkhi Dadri man killed in lightning strike

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 23, 2023 07:20 PM IST

A 23-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in Charkhi Dadri's Badhra village. He was in his field with his father at the time.

A 23-year-old man died after he was struck by a lightning at Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra village on Tuesday night.

A 23-year-old man died after he was struck by a lightning at Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra village on Tuesday night. (Representational image)
A 23-year-old man died after he was struck by a lightning at Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra village on Tuesday night. (Representational image)

Identified as Ravi Kumar, the man was in his field with his father when the incident took place.

According to a spokesperson of the Dadri police, Ravi was taken to the Dadri civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

His family, meanwhile, was inconsolable. Ravi’s elder brother Amit, who is a policeman with the Rajasthan, said his brother was planning to go to Canada for higher studies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out