23-year-old Charkhi Dadri man killed in lightning strike
Aug 23, 2023 07:20 PM IST
A 23-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in Charkhi Dadri's Badhra village. He was in his field with his father at the time.
A 23-year-old man died after he was struck by a lightning at Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra village on Tuesday night.
Identified as Ravi Kumar, the man was in his field with his father when the incident took place.
According to a spokesperson of the Dadri police, Ravi was taken to the Dadri civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
His family, meanwhile, was inconsolable. Ravi’s elder brother Amit, who is a policeman with the Rajasthan, said his brother was planning to go to Canada for higher studies.
