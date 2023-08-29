27-year-old ends life in Nabha over fiancee’s refusal to marry him

A 27-year-old man ended his life in Nabha, allegedly over his fiancee’s refusal to marry him. A 27-year-old man ended his life in Nabha, allegedly over his fiancee’s refusal to marry him. (HT File)

The victim’s father, who is the complainant in the case, said his son had got engaged to a woman about two years ago. The couple had planned to settle abroad after marriage and even started preparation for the IELTS exam together.

But after sometime, the woman refused to honour the commitment and returned the gifts exchanged during the engagement.

The complainant said that on August 26, his son visited the woman’s village to discuss the matter, where her family allegedly misbehaved with him.

He added that the family had called him to inform him of his son’s visit following which he rushed to the village. On reaching there, he found his son unconscious, allegedly after a suicide attempt. The youth was rushed to a hospital in Nabha, where he died during treatment.

On the basis of his complaint, police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman, her mother, uncle and aunt.

