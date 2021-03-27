Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Train cancelled, locals serve langar to passengers at Barnala’s Tapa rly station
chandigarh news

Train cancelled, locals serve langar to passengers at Barnala’s Tapa rly station

Following the Bharat Bandh call, the railways cancelled an intercity train when it reached the Tapa railway station, 23km from the district headquarters, on Friday
By Avtar Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Locals serving langar to train passengers at Tapa railway station.

Following the Bharat Bandh call, the railways cancelled an intercity train when it reached the Tapa railway station, 23km from the district headquarters, on Friday. The decision was taken as the farmers had blocked the tracks in Barnala.

The train en route to Delhi from Fazilka was ferrying around 400 passengers. However, locals served langar for passengers and arranged taxis for those wanting to go via road.

Deepak Pandey (30), a passenger, said that he had to visit his home state Bihar for Holi. “I am working in the telecom sector in Muktsar and had boarded the train for Delhi. Neither I was aware about the Bharat Bandh nor did the railways inform me,” said Pandey.

Sarna Rani, an elderly woman, said that she was going to Madhya Pradesh and caught the train from Muktsar to Kurukshetra but the train was stopped midway. “The government is responsible for this harassment. If the government could have accepted demands of farmers, we would have not faced this situation,” she added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With 351 new virus cases, HP records highest single-day spike this year

Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi cancelled in Chandigarh; passengers stranded

Finally, Chandigarh admn releases 50 crore to MC for village development

Dispute over fee: Notice to DPS, Srinagar, over barring girl from online classes

Vipin Kumar, a social worker, said that they arranged langar of Tea, bread, roti for the passengers. “We also arranged taxis for passengers who wanted to go by road,” he said.

Tapa station master Gurman Singh said that the train was cancelled due to Bharat Bandh. The ticket refund will be transferred in passengers’ accounts.

Meanwhile, there was a complete shutdown in Sangrur and Barnala districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP