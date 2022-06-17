Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Transfer of property with encroachments not permissible: CHB
chandigarh news

Transfer of property with encroachments not permissible: CHB

Delinking is not applicable for cases where encroachments have been made on government/public land, said Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB
Several CHB allottees have encroached upon public land by way of additional structure, cantilever, balcony and staircase, etc. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Thursday clarified that property transfer of dwelling units that have encroached upon public land will not be allowed unless these violations are removed.

“As clearly mentioned in the earlier CHB orders, the delinking of transfer/mutation/execution deeds has been allowed from building violations only. Accordingly, delinking is not applicable for cases where encroachments have been made on government/public land,” said Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB.

Several allottees have encroached upon public land by way of additional structure, cantilever, balcony and staircase, etc. In such cases, the applicants are required to remove the encroachments prior to initiating transfer mutation/execution of lease deed or conveyance deed, said Garg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP