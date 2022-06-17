Transfer of property with encroachments not permissible: CHB

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Thursday clarified that property transfer of dwelling units that have encroached upon public land will not be allowed unless these violations are removed.

“As clearly mentioned in the earlier CHB orders, the delinking of transfer/mutation/execution deeds has been allowed from building violations only. Accordingly, delinking is not applicable for cases where encroachments have been made on government/public land,” said Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB.

Several allottees have encroached upon public land by way of additional structure, cantilever, balcony and staircase, etc. In such cases, the applicants are required to remove the encroachments prior to initiating transfer mutation/execution of lease deed or conveyance deed, said Garg.