Transfer of shamlat deh land to Waqf Board to be investigated: Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2025 07:24 AM IST

Referring to Peer Bodhi issue of Rohtak, Saini said that a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of Rohtak divisional commissioner to investigate the Peer Bodhi issue.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Wednesday told the state assembly that the state government will investigate transfer of any shamlat deh land to the Waqf Board.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. (Sourced)

Referring to Peer Bodhi issue of Rohtak, Saini said that a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of Rohtak divisional commissioner to investigate the Peer Bodhi issue. Karnal divisional commissioner and Rohtak deputy commissioner will be members of the committee. The committee will examine all relevant facts and records associated with the issue.

The CM said that the government has taken the Peer Bodhi issue raised by Congress MLA, BB Batra seriously. Preliminary investigations have revealed that in 1967-68, this land was Shamlat Deh land. In 1990, the Union government notified the land in the name of the Punjab Waqf Board. Subsequently, this land was registered as a cemetery, and it is now in the name of the Waqf Board.

