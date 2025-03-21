‘Transparent admn my priority’: Himanshu Jain takes charge as Ludhiana DC

A 2017-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Himanshu Jain on Thursday assumed charge as the Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC). 2017-batch IAS officer Himanshu Jain takes charge as DC on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In his maiden media address, Jain outlined his vision for a progressive and people-centric administration, emphasising transparency, accountability, and efficient service delivery.

He has previously served as the Rupnagar DC, additional principal secretary in chief minister’s office, Hoshiarpur municipal corporation (MC) commissioner and Jalandhar additional DC (ADC urban development), among other roles.

Jain highlighted his commitment to making Ludhiana a drug-free district through co-ordinated efforts with police and community stakeholders. He stressed the importance of creating a safe and healthy environment for everyone.

Jain added that ensuring access to the best health facilities will be another priority for him, with special focus on improving infrastructure across the district. Jain vowed to foster a corruption-free environment.

Recognising the district’s industrial significance, he announced establishment of a special cell to provide fast-track approvals and timely resolution of grievances for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and industries.