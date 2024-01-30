Transport minister inaugurates e-bus service in Y’nagar

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Monday inaugurated five electric buses in Yamunanagar under the Haryana City Bus Service Limited (HCBSL) at Jagadhari bus depot. Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma. (Twitter)

Sharma said the Haryana roadways currently has a powerful base of 4,150 buses with 1,350 added recently.

“To fill the vacant posts in the roadways, we have also recruited 3,500 drivers and conductors, apart from 1,500 through HKRN. 11 lakh passengers commute for 11 lakh kilometers in our buses daily,” the minister added.