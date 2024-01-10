Transporters’ strike hits normal life in Kashmir

Public transport was affected in parts of Kashmir because of to a call of ”Steering Chodo Andolan” by a local transporters union. The move came in support of a call given by transporters in Maharashtra and Delhi. In central Kashmir, particularly capital city of Srinagar, the strike did not have much impact as another transport union, Kashmir Transport Welfare Association ,had dissociated from the strike (HT File)

The transport in north Kashmir was majorly affected because of the two-day call by All Kashmir Transporters Federation. In central Kashmir, particularly capital city of Srinagar, the strike did not have much impact as another transport union, Kashmir Transport Welfare Association ,had dissociated from the strike. A protest was also organised by the transporters in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The transporters have shown disappointment over the introduction of penal provisions by the Centre in hit-and-run cases, and demanded its roll back. The Centre has written to All India Motor Transport Congress, stating that the “decision to invoke section 106 (2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita regarding 10 years imprisonment and fine will be taken only after consultation with the transport congress”.

“The strike was against the new provisions and was successful in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam and Anantnag. Majority of buses, minis buses and small passenger vehicles were off the roads,” said Mir Mohammad Shafi, chairperson of All Kashmir Transporters Federation.

“We are contemplating on the letter by the Centre to transport congress. We will be deferring the strike if that communication is factual,” he said.

Federation’s vice-chairperson Irshad Ahmad said that the new proposed laws were harsh on the drivers.