Travel and Trade Fair Kolkata 2025: Dharamshala hotel body leads Himachal’s representation

The Hotel and Restaurant Association, Dharamshala has taken the lead to ensure the representation of the state’s tourism industry at the Travel and Trade Fair (TTF) Kolkata 2025. The association has also urged the Himachal Pradesh government to resume participation in future trade shows and tourism expos. (File)

Travel and Trade Fairs (TTFs) are held throughout the year across various cities in India, serving as important platforms for tourism promotion and industry networking.

“Himachal Pradesh Tourism has traditionally participated in these fairs — including the prestigious TTF Kolkata — with enthusiastic representation from hoteliers and tourism stakeholders across the state. This year, however, the Himachal Pradesh government has opted not to participate in TTF Kolkata 2025. In response, the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Dharamshala has taken the lead to ensure that the state’s tourism industry continues to have a strong presence,” the association said.

The association has also urged the Himachal Pradesh government to resume participation in future trade shows and tourism expos. Ashwani Bamba, president of Dharamshala’s Hotel and Restaurant Association, said, “Government support is crucial to the continued promotion of quality tourism, and the integration of digital marketing strategies that effectively showcase Himachal’s offerings to a wider audience,” the association said.