Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Travelling via Kartarpur Corridor: Abolish fee levied on pilgrims: Raghav Chadha

Travelling via Kartarpur Corridor: Abolish fee levied on pilgrims: Raghav Chadha

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 07:53 PM IST

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Friday demanded abolition of a fee of $20 ( ₹ 1650) levied on pilgrims and doing away with the condition of passport for the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage.

Chadha, who raised the issue in Parliament, said pilgrims should be allowed to pass through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor without a passport. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Friday demanded abolition of a fee of $20 ( 1650) levied on pilgrims and doing away with the condition of passport for the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage. Chadha, who raised the issue in Parliament, said pilgrims should be allowed to pass through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor without a passport. “If you do not have a passport, you cannot go to Kartarpur Sahib. The Government of India should take up this issue with the Government of Pakistan,” the AAP leader said. He said the collection of $20 levied by Pakistan on every Indian citizen who uses the Kartarpur corridor to travel without a visa to the Sikh shrine should be stopped. He also asked for the simplification of online registration process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP