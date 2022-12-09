Travelling via Kartarpur Corridor: Abolish fee levied on pilgrims: Raghav Chadha
Published on Dec 09, 2022 07:53 PM IST
Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Friday demanded abolition of a fee of $20 ( ₹ 1650) levied on pilgrims and doing away with the condition of passport for the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage. Chadha, who raised the issue in Parliament, said pilgrims should be allowed to pass through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor without a passport. “If you do not have a passport, you cannot go to Kartarpur Sahib. The Government of India should take up this issue with the Government of Pakistan,” the AAP leader said. He said the collection of $20 levied by Pakistan on every Indian citizen who uses the Kartarpur corridor to travel without a visa to the Sikh shrine should be stopped. He also asked for the simplification of online registration process.