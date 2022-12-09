Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Travelling via Kartarpur Corridor: Abolish fee levied on pilgrims: Raghav Chadha

Travelling via Kartarpur Corridor: Abolish fee levied on pilgrims: Raghav Chadha

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 07:53 PM IST

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Friday demanded abolition of a fee of $20 ( ₹ 1650) levied on pilgrims and doing away with the condition of passport for the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage.

Chadha, who raised the issue in Parliament, said pilgrims should be allowed to pass through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor without a passport. (PTI file photo)
Chadha, who raised the issue in Parliament, said pilgrims should be allowed to pass through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor without a passport. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Friday demanded abolition of a fee of $20 ( 1650) levied on pilgrims and doing away with the condition of passport for the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage. Chadha, who raised the issue in Parliament, said pilgrims should be allowed to pass through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor without a passport. “If you do not have a passport, you cannot go to Kartarpur Sahib. The Government of India should take up this issue with the Government of Pakistan,” the AAP leader said. He said the collection of $20 levied by Pakistan on every Indian citizen who uses the Kartarpur corridor to travel without a visa to the Sikh shrine should be stopped. He also asked for the simplification of online registration process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out