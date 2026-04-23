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Tribune flyover: Petition in HC demands stay on tree cutting

The demand was raised in a clutch of petitions raising environmental concerns, if flyover is permitted and terming the UT’s move against the city’s heritage character; and further challenging cutting of the trees for the project

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Even as Chandigarh administration has awarded tender for construction of Tribune Flyover, the petitioners in high court on Wednesday demanded that tree cutting for the same be stayed pending proceedings before the court.

The work is proposed to be initiated in the month of May after receipt of approval from the ministry. (HT File)

The demand was raised in a clutch of petitions raising environmental concerns, if flyover is permitted and terming the UT’s move against the city’s heritage character; and further challenging cutting of the trees for the project.

Appearing for the petitioners, Jagwant Singh Bath and others, lawyer Tanu Bedi had told the court that Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP) 2031, notified under the Capital of Punjab Act, 1952 and the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, is a statutory document and it does not recommend the construction of flyovers within the city and mandates that alternative traffic management measures be explored.

She also claimed that the proposal was cleared by a subcommittee of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) that lacked the authority to approve the project. Bedi also pointed to contradictory views between different departments between 2018-20, when the project was conceptualised and said that the urban planning department, opposed the project.

The case would be taken up on Friday.

UT last week has sent the proposal for the flyover to the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) for final approval after tender was allotted to a Haryana firm. The work is proposed to be initiated in the month of May after receipt of approval from the ministry. The flyover, proposed to ease chronic traffic congestion at Tribune Chowk, has faced repeated procedural delays since it was first conceived — causing its cost to bump up from 137 crore in 2019 to 200 crore now, a 45% increase over seven years. The project was conceived in 2016 to decongest the chowk as most of the traffic coming to the city passes through it. The proposed 1.6-km flyover will start after the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 roundabout and land ahead of the railway overbridge on Dakshin Marg.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Tribune flyover: Petition in HC demands stay on tree cutting
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Tribune flyover: Petition in HC demands stay on tree cutting
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