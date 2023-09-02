Writers pay tributes to Sahitya Akademi award winner Ramesh Kuntal Megh

Writers of Chandigarh and Punjab paid tributes to eminent Hindi scholar-writer Ramesh Kuntal Megh who passed away on Friday after three years of Alzeimer’s dementia in the city.

Ramesh Kuntal Megh (HT file)

He is survived by his daughter Shiprali Megh. The scholar was 92 and as per his wishes, his body was donated to the PGI. Megh received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2017.

Recalling his genius, eminent poet Chander Trikha said: “He was a master of ‘Saundrabodh’ (aesthetics) and devoted his life to research and writing. Chandigarh and Punjab were indeed lucky to have such a scholar grooming students of Hindi literature.” Megh was among the bright scholars that late Hindi novelist and literary historian Hazari Prasad Dwiwedi brought with him when he set up the Department of Hindi, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Megh was a contemporary of Virender Mendiratta.

Paying tributes to him, Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill said: “He was a rare and dedicated scholar and contributed greatly in grooming students in literature and inspiring them to write.” From Chandigarh, Megh moved to the Regional Centre for Education, Jalandhar, and then to Guru Nanak University, Amritsar. City-based poet Rajwanti Maan, who had been in contact with him for the past few years, said, “He was my Guru and teacher and I owe much to him.”

