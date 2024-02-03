Tributes paid to IAS officer ML Verma, his family in Yamunanagar

Homage was paid to former Haryana IAS officer ML Verma, his wife, Preeti, and sons Gaurav and Saurabh at his ancestral village Lalhari Kalan in Yamunanagar on Thursday. Rohtak divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma, who is his younger brother and was appointed in government service on compassionate grounds, paid respects to the departed souls at a memorial at Lalhari Kalan, Yamunanagar. (HT Photo)

Verma, who was additional principal secretary to the then chief minister Bhajan Lal, was gunned down, along with his wife, sons, his driver and gunman, by militants in 1992.

