Tricity bibliophiles make a beeline for #LockTheBox

Tricity book lovers, we have news for you! Lock the Box, a book fair by BookChor is on at Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, Chandigarh till December 3. Book lovers browsing through the book fair. The venue also has bookmarks; badges; tote bags and other book merchandise on sale (HT Photos)

One can browse through their collection of over 8-10 lakh books, select a box out of three size options available, and fill the box up completely.

“You can buy as many books as you can as long as the box closes flat. The boxes are available in three sizes – the Hercules box at ₹2,999 which can hold over 30 books, the Perseus box at ₹1,999 which can hold around 15-20 books, and the Odysseus box at ₹1,199 which can hold up to 10-15 books,” says Vidyut Sharma, of BookChor.

Lock the Box is organised to provide bibliophiles a box of happiness while inculcating reading habit among people across all generations, he added.

“The idea is to give readers a golden opportunity to get all their favourite writers’ works under one roof and at a much lesser price,” he said.

Book lovers can pick and choose carefully curated new and pre-owned books available in multiple genres including fantasy, romance, crime, Manga, sci-fi, humour, literature, non-fiction, self-help books, biographies, young adult lit, children’s books, and much more at the event.

Banker Nachiket Pradhan, 34, said he loves reading murder mysteries and crime thrillers and the exhibition has an “amazing collection.”

Homemaker Jhanak Bajaj, 58, said she loves reading classics and the exhibition has plenty of those, including some leather-sleeved hardbound ones.

“I also got some beautiful bookmarks with quotes and artwork on them and cannot wait to use them,” she added.

Literature student Harshita Singh, 21, said, “It’s a great opportunity to grab larger quantities of books from multiple genres and explore them! This allows us to lengthen our reading list while also being pocket-friendly.”

CATCH IT LIVE:

WHAT: Lock the Box, book fair

WHERE: Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, Chandigarh

WHEN: On till December 3