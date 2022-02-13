Tricity buzz: Chandigarh MC looks to reverse trend with proactive pitch

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going all the way, literally to Delhi, to get additional funds and the Centre’s approvals for pending policy decisions.

Senior officials, led by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, have been travelling to the national capital regularly to different ministries, urging them to expedite approvals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MC has zeroed down on five ministries, including finance and urban development, where it is putting most of its efforts. Being a small Union Territory, Chandigarh has for long seen its proposals and policy decisions not getting the requisite attention from central government officials.

With a more proactive approach, the MC looks to reverse this traditional trend.

Capt Amarinder leaves Kharar BJP supporters high and dry

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters were left disappointed when former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh did not turn up for the election rally at Tuer village in Kharar assembly constituency on February 10. The Punjab Lok Congress founder, who is fighting the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), was to address the rally in support of Kharar BJP candidate Kamaldeep Singh Saini at 3pm. A helipad had been readied at the government high school of the village and leaders on the stage kept telling workers that the former CM would be arriving anytime soon. At 5.45pm, they admitted that Capt Amarinder could not come as the chopper couldn’t take off due to weather conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Perennial parking pangs PGIMER’s pain point

Despite a dedicated parking for every department at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the parking facility remains inadequate, considering the patient load at the hospital. Due to the packed parking, people, most of them already harried due to an ailing relative or friend, often leave their vehicles parked on the roadside. Private firms engaged to tow the vehicles away don’t lose time in imposing a heavy fine on defaulters. Recently, a visitor parked his car outside Nehru Hospital but when the private firm was towing the car away, several parts gave way. Panicking, the towing staff of the company abandoned the car at the centre of the road and fled from the spot. But for the owner, it was an added pain for he couldn’t even drive his family member back home after the check-up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wall art gets appreciated, but message yet to reach masses

The walls at Manimajra have been painted aesthetically with meaningful messages. Using bright colours, artists can be seen trying to raise awareness about environmental issues, including the harmful effects of plastic. But the messages are yet to have an impact for one finds passers-by appreciating the wall art but carrying polythene bags, too. Looking forward to the day when the message reaches the masses.

First-time PU senators undergo training

Panjab University (PU) organised a day-long training for first-time senators in which mostly nominated members took part. The training was aimed at apprising them of the working of the university’s administration. The resource persons for the training were senators who have served terms as members of the apex governing body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Mandeep Kaur Narula and Dar Ovais