Tricity Buzz: Derabassi DSP’s swift action saves the day

Not all superheroes wear a cape, some wear the khaki. Derabassi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Darpan Kaur Ahluwalia was near Aerocity lights when she spotted a boy walking dangerously close to an open manhole. Busy munching on the delicacies he got from a langar organised nearby, the boy did not see the manhole. DSP Ahluwalia’s presence of mind and prompt action, however, saved the day as she pulled him aside before he fell into the manhole. She didn’t stop at that. She called for a crane and ensured that the unguarded manhole was covered with a large cemented slab so that other kids don’t fall into it.

Chrysanthemums and brickbats

You can possibly not win over everyone with flowers. Ask residents living close to the Terraced Garden in Sector-33 and they’ll tell you about the inconvenience they face every year when the Chrysanthemum show is organised here. A resident, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that this year, MC officials were seen indulging in wrong parking, on the sides of the already cramped lanes in the area. They had even complained to the traffic police, and sent them video proof, but so far, they haven’t received any intimation about the action taken, the resident rued.

If discounts could heal!

With the UT health department opening two new chemist shops on the premises of Government Medical Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, the competition for the oldest chemist on campus, who enjoyed monopoly for 29 years, has increased. The result: all three chemists have hired salespersons to woo patients and attendants to their shop, and to make announcements regarding the discounts being offered. But this has come as a huge respite for patients who can now get good discounts on medicines and find cheap generic medicines at the Jan Aaushadi store.

A cup of tea and warmth of friendship at Student Centre

The Student Centre at Panjab University has, of late, been seeing an increase in footfall. The reason: When the harsh winter makes you gloomy, nothing lifts you up like a cup of hot tea and the warmth of friends. You are doubly lucky if the sun decides to show up too! As for eateries owners here, it’s raining profits.

Inputs by Nikhil Sharma, Rajanbir Singh, Mandeep Narula and Dar Ovais