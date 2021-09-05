Tricity Buzz: Dharna Point on PU campus

The other day, Google Maps was showing the students’ protest site outside the office of Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar with the name: V-C office Dharna Point, Panjab University. PU students are demanding the immediate conduct of polls for their registered graduate constituency and the reopening of the campus for them. The protest entered its 22nd day on Saturday. Students also locked the main entrance of PU’s administrative block to press for their demands. On Wednesday, students heckled the vice-chancellor outside the law auditorium amid the Senate elections.

UT reshuffle ruffles feathers

A reshuffle of heads of departments was carried out in the Chandigarh administration last week. While most changes like that of the health secretary and the director, education, were on expected lines, the appointment of Debendra Dalai, a senior Indian Forest Service officer, as Citco chairman and secretary, tourism, came as a surprise. Some found the post generally held by an IAS officer go to an IFS official a welcome change, while many, particularly those from Punjab cadre on deputation to the UT, thought it was unfair.

Petrol pump staff taken for a ride

A smart youngster left petrol pump employees in Mohali stumped on September 3. He got the petrol tank of his SUV topped up and sped away without paying. Rakesh Koundal, an employee at the fuel station, told the police that the youngster asked him to fill the tank, which cost ₹4,878, but as he went near his window to collect the amount, the youngster sped away. A case was registered, and the car registration number was traced but it turned out to be fake.

Cop without cap in trouble

A Chandigarh Police constable posted at a judge’s residence in Sector 19 was placed under suspension after he was found without the cap on duty. All police personnel on security duty are required to be in full uniform and the cap is an integral part. The suspension came on the complaint of the judge. The constable claimed that he was not wearing the cap as he had a headache. SSP, security wing, Manisha Chaudhary suspended the constable for indiscipline and sent him to the police lines.

Residents miss Badnore

After former UT administrator and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore completed his term, several resident welfare associations expressed their gratitude towards him and his service, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The president of the Chandigarh Traders Association in Sector 17, Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to extend Badnore’s tenure. That was not to be and Banwari Lal Purohit took charge.

Pooling in health resources

As medical experts believe that the third wave of the pandemic can affect children, the UT health department has decided to link its paediatric centre at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 with that of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, said, “An IT hub is being set up in Chandigarh for connecting hospitals in the third wave through tele-consultation. Since the government hospitals have limited beds for children, we are linking the paediatric ICUs so that people can easily find a vacant bed in case of an emergency. Also, referral cases can be sent to PGI from other government hospitals.”

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Mandeep Narula, Rajanbir Singh and Dar Ovais