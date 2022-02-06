Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Headmaster’s artistic way to motivate students to take jab

While schools have reopened for students of Classes 10 to 12, Subhash Shorey, the headmaster at Government Model High School, Khudda Jassu, has posted a message on social media that is being shared widely. In the video doing the rounds, Shorey, who is also an art teacher, is seen writing a message on the blackboard for the students and decorating it. In the artistically drawn alphabets, he is seen telling students that it is now their turn to get vaccinated and kill the virus. The school students are upbeat and have been enthusiastic about the second dose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From Congress to AAP, back in Congress before returning to AAP!

In the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections, switching sides for politicians is common, but what Mohali witnessed on Friday was a record flip-flop, indeed. Mohali Congress leader Sunny Bawa joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP candidate Kulwant Singh at a press conference at 1pm, but by 6pm, he had a change of heart and returned to the Congress fold. “It was a mistake to join the AAP,” Bawa said. But soon he was back in the AAP, accusing the Congress of delay in implementing development works.

Chandigarh MC budget passed; tactical move, says AAP leader

The Chandigarh municipal corporation general House meeting on the budget passed off without the ruckus witnessed in the past two sittings after the elections. While both the AAP and the Congress didn’t see eye to eye with the MC officials and their BJP counterparts on the budget but they didn’t oppose its passing. They did raise questions over certain aspects of the budget but didn’t go all the way in objecting to them. “It was a tactical move not to oppose the budget. We didn’t want to appear as stopping the MC’s functioning and give the BJP a chance to win propaganda points. The budget mainly had expenditure for routine MC functions and the corporation does not have any funds for new development works. We will get many more opportunities to corner the BJP in the coming months,” a senior AAP leader said, requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People can walk in malls, but not OPDs!

Even though the UT administrator has asked city government hospitals to resume walk-in registrations for outpatient department (OPD) services, the authorities at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research are not ready to invite a crowd of patients. The tertiary care hospitals said that resumption of walk-in OPDs can invite a large number of patients that can increase Covid infections in the community. But, the patients, who are at the receiving end and struggling to get appointments to attend physical OPDs, argue that the UT administration allows crowds at malls and markets but not at medical care facilities. They say the OPD services should not be suspended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Still no decision on reopening PU

Even though Panjab University officials met a few days ago to decide on the reopening of the campus, PU has not made any announcement so far. Students are eagerly looking forward to the reopening of the campus as higher educational institutions have been allowed to reopen in Chandigarh under the revised guidelines. At present, semester exams are underway at PU, however, if the university authorities are to reopen the campus after the exams, a decision needs to be taken soon.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Mandeep Kaur Narula, Rajanbir Singh and Dar Ovais