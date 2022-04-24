Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Candle-light dinner for hostellers at PU

Hostel inmates at Panjab University were in for a surprise candle-light dinner as the campus was left powerless after a fire broke out at a sub-station at the nearby Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday. Students were quick to update friends and family on social media of their not-so-romantic candle-light dinner in the hostel mess.

City Beautiful just turned smarter, too

It was pouring awards for Chandigarh last week. The city was conferred with the Best UT Award under the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC), 2020. The contest was organised under the Smart Cities Mission, ministry of housing and urban affairs, Government of India, from August 25, 2020, to February 24, 2021. Under ISAC, City Beautiful also won the award in the culture category for its Capitol Complex project, a Unesco heritage site. Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) was declared the best performer for an open data week event held this January by the Smart Cities Mission. The city topped the Union Territories (UTs) in Niti Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index recently.

Lift theek karade at Punjab education dept headquarters

One of the lifts at the Punjab education department headquarters in Phase-8, Mohali, is known to offer a scary ride. In the past month, employees found themselves stuck twice in the lift for more than an hour. In one instance, there were 10 employees in the lift. One of them later shared that the lift gets stuck when it reaches the ground floor. Despite repeated requests to the authorities, the employees say no step has been taken to repair it.

Faith matters: UT police turn to religious leaders

Reports of religious intolerance may be making headlines in other parts of the country, but residents of Chandigarh resolved to live in harmony at a meeting called by the UT director general of police (DGP). A sarv dharam sadbhawna (all-religion) meeting, attended by leaders of different faiths, was organised by the police last week. The DGP said that all religions preach equanimity and compassion and the leaders reiterated their commitment to spread the message of unity and peace.

Vax camps get thumbs up from UT school kids

The UT health department is holding special vaccination camps in government schools to reach out to the maximum number of students before May 3. Over 1,500 children, especially in the age group of 12 to 15 years, have already got vaccinated. The response is better this time as the health department did not get even a single child to vaccinate at school camps after the third wave ebbed in February. Perhaps the uptick in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and neighbouring states has led to the good response. UT adviser Dharam Pal has asked the health department to adopt a proactive approach for the early vaccination of all eligible children.

Water woes in Panchkula, but authorities in denial

Summer is yet to unleash its fury and residents of various sectors in Panchkula have been complaining of low water pressure. The authorities say underground boosting stations are working to ensure adequate pressure. High and dry, residents complain that they are forced to call water tankers to meet the requirement, but the authorities argue ample water is being supplied. Either way, the authorities should keep their ear to the ground. Being in denial may land them in deep waters.

Inputs by Dar Ovais, Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Mandeep Kaur Narula and Rajanbir Singh