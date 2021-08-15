Tricity Buzz: Kirron’s absence felt at project launch in Chandigarh

The first phase of the public bicycle sharing initiative was launched by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore with much fanfare at Shanti Kunj, Sector 16, Chandigarh, last week. The launch was attended by all top UT officials, some of whom even cycled a distance with the administrator. The launch board, however, mentioned that the inauguration was conducted in the presence of Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher when she is away to Mumbai for cancer treatment.

Cholera outbreak in Zirakpur triggers political blame game

After two residents died and 430 cases of cholera surfaced in colonies of Baltana township last week, leaders of the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party resorted to blaming each other. Akali MLA NK Sharma said the Congress government had failed to change water and sewerage pipes in the area over the past six months leading to the situation, while the Zirakpur municipal council president Udayvir Singh Dhillon, who is from the Congress, claimed that it was the SAD-BJP to blame for not replacing the pipes during its rule. AAP leader Navjot Saini blamed both the Congress and the SAD besides the administration for negligence.

Real first phase recycled

A day before the launch of the first phase of the public bicycle sharing system, confusion prevailed among journalists and cycling enthusiasts. UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had inaugurated the bicycle sharing system on December 10, 2020, which the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd had called the first phase. So, when a clarification was sought, a UT official said, “Oh! That (December 10, 2020) inauguration wasn’t the first phase; it was only the inauguration of the cycle4change competition. This is the real first phase.”

Help pours in for sportsperson turned parking attendant Ritu

After the media highlighted the plight of Ritu, a national level boxer and volleyball player who is forced to work as a parking attendant at Sector 22, Chandigarh, last week, help started pouring in. Ritu and her three siblings do odd jobs for a living and to support their ailing father. Her story moved many to extend a helping hand. First, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma handed over a boxing kit to her and promised all help for her coaching. Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana gifted a bicycle and promised to take her case up with the Chandigarh administration. He urged the administration to consider her for a home guard’s job.

Frantic calls as Class 11 admissions get underway

While Class 11 admissions opened in government schools from August 11, the education department hadn’t posted what time the online process would begin, leading to many frantic calls by parents on Wednesday morning as they were unable to find the link. Education department officials later clarified that the admissions would open from noon. Though glitches were seen in previous years, this time the link was functioning properly in about 15 minutes. Till Saturday, about 11,500 students had registered and paid the registration fee through the portal.

PU student elections unlikely this year, too

With Panjab University (PU) yet to decide on reopening the campus, student elections are unlikely this year again. Elections could not be held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this time students were hopeful that the elections will take place if the university reopens. PU sources said that a phased reopening of the campus for students is on the cards, but it is yet to be announced. The last PU student elections were held in 2019.

Inputs by Munieshwer A Sagar, Rajanbir Singh and Dar Ovais