Tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Punjab’s power couple does the honours at Mohali
Punjab’s power couple, chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta, attended the state-level Republic Day function at Mohali, where state governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the chief guest. Mahajan welcome Badnore by presenting him a bouquet, while Gupta accompanied the governor when he was inspecting the guard of honour. This is perhaps the first time any couple is simultaneously serving at the helm of the administrative and police services of the state.
Rare bonhomie at Chandigarh MC meet
The general house meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation normally sees heated exchanges between BJP and Congress councillors but the last meet witnessed a rare consensus with everyone supporting each other’s suggestions on the Rose Festival. The councillors, barring a few nominated ones, were in favour of not organising the festival this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Drenched when IMD forecast sun? Air your grievances
In order to improve its forecasting service, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started a new crowd sourcing measure to provide feedback and report weather events such as rain, hail, fog and dust storm. So if you got drenched in the rain while the IMD had predicted a sunny day, you can air your grievances at https://city.imd.gov.in/citywx/crowd/enter_th_datag.php
PGI remembers martyrs with two-minute silence
A two-minute silence was observed at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, on Saturday in memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for India’s independence. Work came to a standstill for two minutes as the clock struck 11am to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, observed as Martyr’s Day. Respective heads of advanced centres took part in the event in their respective buildings.
Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Rajanbir Singh and Amanjeet Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most people have access to basic needs in Punjab, Haryana: Economic survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalka Congress MLA faces disqualification from assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders
- The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University issues guidelines for online exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab lose to Baroda in semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University gets new DUI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guard held after inmate flees from juvenile home in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog park to come up in Chandigarh’s Sector 42
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn lifts curbs on social gatherings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh administrator for regularising constructions outside lal dora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox