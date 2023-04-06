Chandigarh tricity area reports 75 new Covid infections

Tricity reported 75 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 377. A day before as many as 81 infections had been detected in the three cities. Chandigarh recorded a positivity rate of 3.51% on Wednesday, whereas the rate for the last seven days stood at 5.05%. (HT File)

In Chandigarh, 12 new infections were found, compared to the previous day’s count of 29 cases. The number of active cases in Chandigarh stands at 143.

Those who tested positive, included six males and six females from Sectors 11, 18, 25, 33, 36, 40, 42, 50, 55, 56, and Manimajra.

Chandigarh recorded a positivity rate of 3.51% on Wednesday, whereas the rate for the last seven days stood at 5.05%.

Since the pandemic outbreak in 2020, the UT has reported 99,589 Covid cases, out of which 98,263 individuals have recovered from the virus, while 1,183 have succumbed.

In Mohali, 47 new cases were detected, which is more than double the number reported on the previous day. As a result, the active cases in Mohali have now risen to 134. It is after a gap of seven months that Mohali has surpassed the 100-mark in terms of active cases. All patients in Mohali, except one patient, is currently in home isolation

In Panchkula, 16 cases were reported, taking the active case count to 100. This is in contrast to Tuesday’s count of 30 new infections.