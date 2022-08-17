Tricity residents left spellbound after an evening with Krishna, art
On the eve of Janmashtami, Nar ‘O’ Narayana, a collaborative depiction with paintings, Bharatnatyam dance recital, and a poetry session on Krishna Leela left the audience spellbound at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18 on Wednesday.
The multifaceted performance was organised by The Narrators, a performing arts society, and the act was conceived and directed by its founder Nisha Luthra.
“Many stories have been written regarding the life of Lord Krishna. Nar ‘O’ Narayan depicts Krishna Leela through a collaborative rendezvous with art, dance, and poetry – a one-of-its-kind performance,” says Luthra.
The narrative began from the aisle and corridor of Tagore Theatre through a series of paintings with artist-designer-educator Anubhav Som perceiving Lord Krishna in hues of “blue, behind the blue and beyond the blue”.
“The colour blue is all about stability and reliability which aptly suits the personality of Lord Krishna,” explains Som.
As part of Nar ‘O’ Narayan, dentist and Bharatnatyam dancer Dr Varun Khanna presented a Bharatanatyam recital; and Abhishek Vasudev and Amit Kumar mesmerised the audience with flute and tabla jugalbandi playing ‘Hare Rama, Hare Krishna’.
Dr Khanna performed Bharatnatyam on thumris and bhajans including Main to Nahin Jau Jamuna Teer, Radhika Kaanha Ko Yaad Kare, and Madhurashtakam – as these pieces focus on Lord Krishna’s omnipresence, tales of his mischief with gopis, etc. There’s also a depiction of “Radha’s love for Krishna, her dilemma on whether she is Radha or has become Krishna and the realisation that they have become one entity”.
“Narayan is omnipresent in one form or the other. We see him everywhere, in every particle of our being,” says Luthra. She adds that the idea of a Bharatnatyam recital was conceived to express Lord Krishna’s earthly kingdom and lingering presence which is constantly comforting those who are deeply devoted to him.
Poet and author Lily Swarn, professor, poet and author Dr Archana Singh, senior journalist, poet and author Jupinderjit Singh, and Col Daljit Singh Cheema invoked Lord Krishna through a rendition of poetic verses.
This poetic performance by famous poets of the city had them perceiving, narrating, and singing Krishna’s glory.
“The entire evening was an overlapping amalgamation of colours, rhythm, mudras, and moves of Bharatanatyam, and poetic verse on Lord Krishna – the beloved deity, the mischief maker, the warrior, the guide, the friend, son, lover, husband, and ruler of hearts since time immemorial.”
Prominent guests of the evening included Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi chairman Atul Sharma, Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi honorary chairman Bheem Malhotra, professor Emeritus and former chairperson of the department of Indian theatre at Panjab University Rani Balbir Kaur, and Pracheen Kala Kendra co-founder Dr Shobha Koser.
