Mango mania sweeps tricity

With ample varieties of mangoes flooding the city markets, tricity has turned into a tropical wonderland, where the air is saturated with mouth-watering sweetness, and the streets hum with the rhythmic chants of mango aficionados! City’s culinary experts have come up with a range of delicious delicacies that will prove to be a sensory expedition like no other. (HT Photos)

Just like every summer, the king of fruits reigns supreme, conquering the taste buds with its juicy alluring and mesmerising flavours. What’s more, is that city’s culinary experts have come up with a range of delicious delicacies that will prove to be a sensory expedition like no other.

“Seeing the ever-growing love for mangoes, we have come up with a whole range of mango-infused creations. From traditional mango lassi to sushi rolls, from tangy chutneys to comforting acai bowls, we’ve explored mango cuisines a lot. And the response has been very encouraging,” says Satish Vats, of Bakers Haven.

“Making full use of the bounty of mangoes flowing into the markets, we have come up with a whole new ‘mango mela’ section on our menu. We are offering Asian and Mexican salads, yoghurt bowls, porridge, and smoothies with mango as the key ingredient,” says Harvinder Singh, of Salads Point.

Foodie Ragini Awasthi says, “JW Marriott also has on their summer special drinks menu mango beer, which is an absolute delight and quickly becoming my favourite summer beverage.”

Home baker Geetika Chabra says she has been getting orders for mango acai bowls, chia-mango cake smoothies, peach-mango cheesecakes and mango cookies. “Mango cookies are my bestsellers this year. I have been getting bulk orders not just from individuals but also some city-based bakeries which is really encouraging,” she adds.

Vansh Arora, a food blogger, says he is getting invited to numerous mango-based menu tastings. “I love mangoes and people are coming up with a wide range of sweet and savoury cuisines using mango. So far, my favourites have been dehydrated mango chips with a side of mango salsa. It’s tangy, sweet and simple all at the same time.”

