Tricity update: No Covid case in Mohali for second consecutive day

In a major relief, no fresh infection of Covid-19 surfaced in Mohali for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The tricity reported seven fresh infections on Thursday, with Chandigarh logging six cases and Panchkula one. The tricity had witnessed seven cases on Wednesday as well.

Meanwhile, no fatality owing to the virus was recorded in any of the three areas on Thursday.

The infections in Chandigarh were reported from Sector 36, 48, Manimajra, and PGI campus. Chandigarh also added 10 backlog cases in the UT’s total Covid-19 infection tally on Thursday.

The active caseload in the tricity stands at 71, with 40 patients in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and six in Panchkula.

Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,268, including 64,408 recoveries and 820 deaths. As many as 68,749 people have been found infected in Mohali so far. Among them, 67,656 have recovered and 1,068 have died.

In Panchkula, of the 30,742 total cases, 30,358 patients have been cured and 378 have succumbed to the virus.