Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tricity update: No Covid case in Mohali for second consecutive day
chandigarh news

Tricity update: No Covid case in Mohali for second consecutive day

Chandigarh reported six new Covid cases on the day while Panchkula had one. The total number of active cases in the tricity 71 -- with 40 patients in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and six in Panchkula
Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula also did not see any new Covid deaths. (HT FILE)
Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula also did not see any new Covid deaths. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:46 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali

In a major relief, no fresh infection of Covid-19 surfaced in Mohali for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The tricity reported seven fresh infections on Thursday, with Chandigarh logging six cases and Panchkula one. The tricity had witnessed seven cases on Wednesday as well.

Meanwhile, no fatality owing to the virus was recorded in any of the three areas on Thursday.

The infections in Chandigarh were reported from Sector 36, 48, Manimajra, and PGI campus. Chandigarh also added 10 backlog cases in the UT’s total Covid-19 infection tally on Thursday.

The active caseload in the tricity stands at 71, with 40 patients in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and six in Panchkula.

Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,268, including 64,408 recoveries and 820 deaths. As many as 68,749 people have been found infected in Mohali so far. Among them, 67,656 have recovered and 1,068 have died.

In Panchkula, of the 30,742 total cases, 30,358 patients have been cured and 378 have succumbed to the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out