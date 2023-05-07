Chandigarh tricity logs 24 Covid cases in further dip

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to drop for the fourth consecutive day, with 24 fresh cases cropping up on Saturday.

Following Tuesday’s tally of 80 infections, the tricity has been recording a decrease in the number of daily cases, with 54 on Wednesday, 42 on Thursday and 41 on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, Chandigarh reported six new cases, half the number reported the previous day. Panchkula, too, saw the cases declining from 17 to four. However, in Mohali, the number rose from 12 to 14. As the cases continue to decrease, tricity’s total count of Covid positive patients also dipped from 369 to 302 over the past 24 hours, with 157 patients in Mohali, 98 in Chandigarh and 47 in Panchkula.