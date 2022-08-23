Tricity’s guide to latest hair trends

With the latest trends and celebrities influencing the choices of today’s youth, hair trends aren’t far behind. With the college admission process starting, the tricity youth are game for what’s in, in terms of haircuts, hairstyles and even hair colour, before they step into the next phase of life.

Layer it

Face-framing layers or draped layers inspired by the ’90s and early ’00s are back in trend. Hair stylist Avneet Kaur says the layers should be cut around your face at different lengths to accentuate your features for a head-turning look. “Styling it with a round brush (brushed inwards to enhance the layers) and a lightweight styling cream will give hold and shine to your hair and help you achieve bouncy movement in the front,” she says.

Keep it short

“This year, humidity has been a major factor in affecting people’s choice of haircut. Many youngsters are going for a pixie cut, undone bob, or angled bob to be able to stay cool amid scorching temperature and humidity,” says stylist Sameer Verma.

Bright pops

Youth who are just going to start college want to experiment the most with their hair colour and most are going for popping colours such as hot pink, purple, violet, indigo or plum red. “Most of these came up as lockdown experiments but seems like they are now here to stay. These give a bold and edgy twist to your looks and add an aura of confidence to your overall personality,” says stylist Kainat Khurrana.

Space Buns

This iconic ’90s style has also become a hit again as space buns can take on multiple aesthetics. Also, it goes well with different hair lengths. “Mostly, we recommend this hairdo when youngsters ask for a style that’s quirky and will keep their hair out of their face. We recommend pairing it with some cute accessories and oversized sunglasses to tie it all together,” says Nadira Khan, of Hair ‘N’ Nails.

Fishtail braid

It is the most-in-demand hairdo across tricity. Many girls have long hair that gets frizzy due to humidity, so, this braid is a perfect solution to their problem. The braid is not just easy but makes your hair look classy and stylish. Also, it can be accessorised with pearls, studs, flowers, etc as per the occasion, says stylist Mudit Garg, of Trendz Hair Salon.

