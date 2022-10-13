‘Trigger happy’ gangster Vishal Gill lands in police net

Police arrested gangster Vishal Gill alias Vishal Jacob, who is allegedly responsible for several firings across the city, on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested at a checkpoint on Sahnewal Road and a country-made .32 pistol and live cartridges were recovered from him. Commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma and joint commissioner of police Narinder Bhargav (crime) said Jacob was behind the shootings that took place in Divisions 2,3 and 7.

He is a close aide of notorious gangster Puneet Bains,and was involved in targeting members of a rival gang led by Shubham Mota. On September 7, Jacob had been involved in a deadly clash with another gang led by Raja Bajaj, and both groups had fired gunshots at each otheron Neela Jhanda Road. An attempt to murder case had been registered against him.

Later, on September 15, the city police had arrested four members of his gang – Deepu Kumar alias Deep, 23, of Muktsar; Jatin Bains alias Nanna, 23, of Islamganj; Naveen Masih, 23, and Jatin Monga alias Trendi, 22, of Khud Mohalla – for hatching a conspiracy to execute robbery. Two country-made pistols (.315 bore), four live cartridges, a sharp-edged weapon and a sword was recovered from them.

“While on the run, Jacob was hiding in the parts of Uttarakhand, particularly in Haridwar. His aides and family members were providing him monitory support,” said Bhargav.

Additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said he had procured his weapon from Kanpur. She added that the accused was facing eight criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and other cases of a similar nature.