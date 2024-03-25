Trio in taxi caught with cache of drugs in Chandigarh

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Sunday seized a cache of drugs, including charas, heroin and smack, from three drug peddlers, including the owner of a dhaba in Himachal Pradesh. Further probe is underway to ascertain and the source and destination of the seized contraband. (HT)

A patrolling police party had laid a barrier behind the CTU workshop near Inter-State Bus Terminus in Sector 43. During checking of vehicles, a Maruti Suzuki Alto taxi, bearing the number HP01-H-3214, was seen approaching the barrier.

As police officials signalled the car to stop, the driver tried to flee. A chase ensued and the team managed to stop the vehicle, which had three people.

They were identified as Ajay Sharma, 34, the taxi driver; and Ashish Kumar, alias Manu, 36, both natives of Hamirpur; and Arshad, 19, a resident of Purani Seemapuri in Delhi.

On frisking them and searching the car, police recovered 260 gm charas from Ajay, 9.60 gm heroin from Ashish and 3.55 gm smack from Arshad.

Following their arrest, further investigation revealed that Ajay was already named in two drug cases in Hanoli, Himachal Pradesh. Ashish, who runs a dhaba in Hamirpur, also has two cases of drug peddling registered against him in Una. The third accused, Arshad, is unemployed.

They were booked under Sections 20, 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 36 police station. Further probe is underway to ascertain and the source and destination of the seized contraband.