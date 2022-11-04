Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Trio snatches scooterist’s phone, wallet in Chandigarh

Trio snatches scooterist’s phone, wallet in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 04:37 AM IST

The victim, Anshu, a resident of Zirakpur, was heading to work in Chandigarh’s Raipur Kalan around 8 pm on Wednesday when the snatchers struck

On the victim’s complaint, Chandigarh Police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three motorcycle-borne men snatched the wallet and mobile phone of a 23-year-old scooterist in Raipur Kalan on Wednesday night.

The victim, Anshu, a resident of Zirakpur, told the police that he worked for a private firm in Raipur Kalan.

On Wednesday night, he was heading to Raipur Kalan from Panchkula around 8 pm. As he reached near the bus stand near the government school in Raipur Kalan, three men on a motorcycle approached him, and snatched his wallet and his mobile phone while he taking a phone call. He raised the alarm, but the snatchers managed to flee.

He said his wallet contained 1,200 in cash and important documents. On his complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station and initiated investigation to nab the accused.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
