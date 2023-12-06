Trio stands tall at National Basketball Championships in Ludhiana

The 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship has become the stage for extraordinary talent, but three players in particular, stand tall (literally) from among the crop. Punjab and Delhi teams in action during the 73rd National Basketball Championships in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Amritpal Singh, 31, from the Punjab men’s team; Poonam Chaturvedi, 28, of the Railways women’s team; and Aryan, 21, from the Delhi men’s team all have one thing in common — they are taller than 7-ft.

These “towering” players have become the centre of attraction during the championships, with a number of spectators and at times fellow players wanting to take pictures with them.

Hailing from Amritsar, Amritpal Singh’s 7-ft tall stature makes him a formidable presence in the Punjab men’s team. His height caught the attention of his parents and school coach, who set him on the path of a career in sports.

A product of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, Singh has not only played in numerous national championships, but has also represented India on multiple occasions. His journey includes an impressive showcase at the NBL Draft Combine in Melbourne in April 2017, where he drew the interest of several teams.

An integral member of the Railways women’s team, Poonam Chaturvedi, a 7-feet-tall player from Uttar Pradesh, has been making waves at the championship. Starting her basketball journey in 2013, when she was still 6 feet, 3 inches tall, she has participated in 13 senior national championships.

Chaturvedi’s height grew as did her leverage over other players. She often piques the curiosity of fellow players. She considers her height a blessing, as it sets her apart in a sport where such towering heights are more commonly associated with men.

Aryan, the tallest player in the championship at 7 feet and 2 inches, represents the Delhi men’s team. Initially uninterested in basketball, his coach Deepali recognised the potential and encouraged him to embrace the sport.

He has played in three senior national championships and represented India twice, leveraging his height advantage to become a dominant rebounder.

In Tuesday’s match against Gujarat, Aryan showcased his skills, contributing to Delhi’s 84-79 win.