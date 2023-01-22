Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck driver caught smuggling 500 boxes of liquor in Chandigarh

Truck driver caught smuggling 500 boxes of liquor in Chandigarh

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 12:10 AM IST

The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh, 48, hailing from Tarn Taran, Punjab, was nabbed by the crime branch of Chandigarh Police behind the Bank of India building in Sector 31

The police team recovered 500 liquor boxes, including 328 boxes of Imperial Blue whisky (180 ml and 750 ml) and 172 boxes of McDowell's No.1 whisky (180 ml and 375 ml).
The police team recovered 500 liquor boxes, including 328 boxes of Imperial Blue whisky (180 ml and 750 ml) and 172 boxes of McDowell’s No.1 whisky (180 ml and 375 ml). (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A truck driver was caught smuggling 500 boxes of liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh to Haryana in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh, 48, hailing from Tarn Taran, Punjab, was nabbed by the crime branch of Chandigarh Police behind the Bank of India building in Sector 31.

The crime branch team was on patrolling duty ahead of Republic Day, when they received secret information about liquor being smuggled from Chandigarh to Haryana.

Acting on the tip, the team laid a naka in Sector 31 and stopped a loaded mini-truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, around 4.50 am.

On searching the vehicle, police team recovered 500 liquor boxes, including 328 boxes of Imperial Blue whisky (180 ml and 750 ml) and 172 boxes of McDowell’s No.1 whisky (180 ml and 375 ml).

The truck driver, Gurdeep, was arrested and later granted bail. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the Sector-31 police station.

