Truck driver dies under suspicious circumstance in Jammu; probe on

A truck driver died under suspicious circumstance at Jakhani check post on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Tirlochan Singh, 40, of Jammu, was on his way from Kashmir to Maharashtra with a fruit-laden truck and was stopped by police at the check point.

The transporters alleged that the driver was “assaulted by the cops at check point and demanded an in-depth probe into the matter”.

“However, we have initiated an inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and a board of doctors has been constituted. The post-mortem report is awaited,” he added.