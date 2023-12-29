close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck driver dies under suspicious circumstance in Jammu; probe on

Truck driver dies under suspicious circumstance in Jammu; probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 29, 2023 09:43 PM IST

The transporters alleged that the driver was “assaulted by the cops at check point and demanded an in-depth probe into the matter”

A truck driver died under suspicious circumstance at Jakhani check post on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

Udhampur senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh said, “initial reports suggest that he fell unconscious during checking at the post and was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.” (iStock)
The deceased, identified as Tirlochan Singh, 40, of Jammu, was on his way from Kashmir to Maharashtra with a fruit-laden truck and was stopped by police at the check point.

Udhampur senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh said, “initial reports suggest that he fell unconscious during checking at the post and was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.”

“However, we have initiated an inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and a board of doctors has been constituted. The post-mortem report is awaited,” he added.

