Truck driver dies under suspicious circumstance in Jammu; probe on
The transporters alleged that the driver was “assaulted by the cops at check point and demanded an in-depth probe into the matter”
A truck driver died under suspicious circumstance at Jakhani check post on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.
The deceased, identified as Tirlochan Singh, 40, of Jammu, was on his way from Kashmir to Maharashtra with a fruit-laden truck and was stopped by police at the check point.
The transporters alleged that the driver was “assaulted by the cops at check point and demanded an in-depth probe into the matter”.
Udhampur senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh said, “initial reports suggest that he fell unconscious during checking at the post and was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.”
“However, we have initiated an inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and a board of doctors has been constituted. The post-mortem report is awaited,” he added.