Truck driver held with 1.2 quintals of poppy husk on Chandigarh-Hisar road

The CIA-2 unit of local police arrested a truck driver after recovering 1.26 quintals of poppy husk from his vehicle at a naka near Matehri Shekhan village on the Chandigarh-Hisar road (NH-152), superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Monday. The accused was identified as Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Patiala. He was presented before a court and taken into police remand. “The driver was coming from Rajasthan and headed to Punjab with poppy husk hidden in his truck. A case under the NDPS Act was registered,” he added.

Thieves steal 25 taps from Sector-8 house

Chandigarh Thieves decamped with as many as 25 taps from a house in Sector 8 on Sunday. The complainant, Anirudh Singh, reported that the thieves also took away two gold chains and a Rado watch from his house. A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

Youth caught stealing AC wire

Chandigarh A 26-year-old man was caught red-handed while stealing AC wires from the roof of a house in Sector 49 on Sunday. The accused, Altaf Husain, also a resident of Sector 49, was booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC on the complaint of house owner Tulsi Ram Thakur.

U-25 cricket meet: Punjab qualify for knockouts

Chandigarh Riding high on superb bowling performances from their bowlers, Punjab recorded a fine 10-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in their last league match of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the PCA Mullanpur Stadium on Monday. Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 75 runs in their first innings. Arjun Pappal bagged a five-wicket haul for Punjab. In reply, Punjab made 166 runs, taking the first innings lead. Batting in their second innings, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 110 runs. Spinner Prerit Dutta grabbed eight wickets for Punjab. Needing 20 runs to win, Punjab achieved the target in 2.2 overs, without losing a wicket. With this win, Punjab have qualified for the knockout stage. Former India cricketer, VRV Singh is the coach of the Punjab U-25 team.

PRCI celebrates World Radio Day

Chandigarh The Chandigarh chapter of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) celebrated World Radio Day at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on Monday. Several radio stalwarts joined discussions on UNESCO’s 2023 theme “Radio and peace”. PRCI also honoured radio personalities, including Sanjiv Dosajh, programme head and assistant director of All India Radio, Chandigarh, and Doordarshan, Chandigarh and Jammu; Sarvpriya Nirmohi, co-founder of Radio Buzz and Academy of Broadcasting; Hardeep Chandpuri, national Rajat Kamal film award winner; Ojaswee Sharma, Amarjit Narang and RJ Amar from BigFM. PRCI chairman Dr Rupesh Singh shared radio’s role in countering socio-economic conditions as well as its peace-making role during international conflicts.

Several radio personalities were honoured on the occasion. (HT)