Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck hits scooter on Mohali’s Airport Road, rider battling for life

Truck hits scooter on Mohali’s Airport Road, rider battling for life

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 12, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Passers-by and area residents alleged that despite repeated calls, the PCR vehicle did not arrive for over 40 minutes, prompting them to rush the victim, who remains unidentified, to a private hospital in Phase 8, Mohali

A woman is battling for life after a truck jumped the red light and crashed into her scooter at the Sector 68/69/78/79 light point in Mohali on Thursday evening.

The accident took place on the Sector 68/69/78/79 light point in Mohali on Thursday evening. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
The accident took place on the Sector 68/69/78/79 light point in Mohali on Thursday evening. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

If the reckless driving by the truck driver was not enough, police apathy compounded the situation. Passers-by and area residents alleged that despite repeated calls, the PCR vehicle did not arrive for over 40 minutes, prompting them to rush the victim, who remains unidentified, to a private hospital in Phase 8.

The alert onlookers also managed to nab the truck driver, who was identified as Suraj Ansari, a resident of Zirakpur.

As per information, a truck, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, was heading from Sohana towards the airport when it jumped the red light, when it hit the woman scooter rider while she was crossing the intersection from the other side.

The truck dragged the woman along with the scooter for several metres before coming to halt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crash scooter woman mohali truck + 3 more
crash scooter woman mohali truck + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out