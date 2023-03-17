Truck mows down scooterist in Mohali

A 22-year-old man was killed after his scooter was allegedly hit by a truck near Valmiki Colony in Phase 6 here on Thursday.

Accused truck driver Shiv Kumar, who was driving a truck belonging to Verka milk plant, has been arrested. He has claimed that the victim crashed his scooter into the truck. (HT Photo)

The victim, Kundan Kumar of Balongi, worked with a music band. The accused, Shiv Kumar of Bihar, who was driving a truck belonging to Verka milk plant, has been arrested.

The police said that the victim was going towards Bar Majra when the truck rammed into his two-wheeler from the rear, killing him on the spot.

The driver reportedly tried to flee the spot, but was caught by passersby.

The accused, however, claimed that the victim crashed his scooter into the truck.