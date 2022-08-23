Truck runs over 3 Punjab schoolkids

Two sibling among three students were killed and one was injured after a speeding truck hit them in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, police said on Monday.

“The accused truck driver, identified as Jaspal Singh has been arrested. He was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh. He said that the accused lost control of the vehicle while driving down the flyover on Miani road at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district .

Two of the victims identified as Navdeep Singh and Prabhdeep Singh, residents of Khaira Kotli village, Hoshiarpur district, were siblings, said the police, adding, the third deceased was identified as Subhash of Marasgarh locality of Dasuya in the same district. Another student, Rohit, of same locality was critically injured and was hospitalised.

The students belonged to DAV Senior Secondary School, Balaggan area.

According to the eye-witnesses, the truck first hit a girl who was riding a scooter and then rammed into the motorcycle. After hitting the two-wheelers, it ran over two other teenagers.

The motorcycle rider and a pedestrian were killed on the spot, while another rider was declared dead at hospital. The deceased and the injured were students of Classes 9, 10 and 11, said the police.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after the post-mortem, said the police.