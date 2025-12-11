Trump’s tariff signal worries Punjab basmati exporters

Punjab rice exporters on Wednesday raised concern over US President Donald Trump’s fresh signal to impose tariffs on Indian basmati rice. India exported over 2,74,213 tonnes of basmati rice worth $337.1 million to the US in 2024-25. Also in the same period, India exported around 61,341.5 MT of non-basmati rice, valued at $54.64 million. (PTI File)

At a White House event, Trump said he would “take care” of the alleged dumping of Indian rice into the US even as a trade deal between the two countries remained elusive amid protracted negotiations. Trump’s remarks came as some farmers, one of his core voter bases, blamed imports for falling rice prices, alleging countries such as India, Vietnam and Thailand were hurting their produce. Dumping refers to the export of a product at a price lower than the average international prices or the domestic cost of production.

The Punjab exporters have sought intervention from the Indian government to clarify that basmati cultivation and trade from the country is not subsidised by the government.

“Punjab contributes 40% of the total aromatic grain of ₹40,000 crore exports from the nation, and the US in North America is the major market after the Middle East and Europe. Already, the US government, on Trump’s directive, has doubled the tariff from 25% to 50% on August 27, this year, impacting over half of India’s exports to the US,” said Ranjit Singh Jossan, vice-president of the basmati exporters association.

While, US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian basmati, the aromatic grain from Pakistan has been imposed a 19% tariff, which means a tonne of basmati purchased in the US at $1,200 will cost an additional $600 if imported from India, compared to just $228 extra from Pakistan.

“A new claim in the United States says that the Indian government gives subsidies on rice exported to the US. This has created serious concern among Indian exporters. The fact is that India does not give even one-rupee subsidy for growing, buying, milling or exporting basmati rice or premium rice like Sona Musuri,” Jossan added.

Jossan said that there is no subsidy at any stage for basmati rice, not for farming, purchase, milling, or export. “A small interest benefit that exporters used to get earlier was also withdrawn on January 1, 2025. After the doubling of the tariff, the exports to the US have dropped to 2.5 to 3 lakh tonnes, and in case there is a further increase in the tariff it will severely hit the Indian market,’ he said, adding, “Prices of premium grain might fall in India, and exporters may suffer huge losses on shipments already on the way.”

Jossan said that though the US takes only a small share of India’s total basmati exports, it is a premium and important market.

“What concerns the rice growers in the US is that Indian basmati is premium rice and is sold between $2,200 to 2,500 per tonne. The rice grown locally in the US is sold for $1,100 per tonne, but the quality does not match the aromatic grain imported from India,” he added.

According to the basmati exporters, the rice industry says this is the right time to act. If the false story about “subsidised Indian rice” continues, it can harm India’s long-term trade.

“As India prepares for talks with the US delegation, which has already arrived on Tuesday, exporters hope the Indian government will make a strong case to protect India’s basmati industry from heavy tariffs,” said an office bearer of the basmati exporters association.