Trust vote in Punjab assembly: AAP govt trying to divert attention from important issues, says BJP

Published on Oct 04, 2022 03:10 AM IST

BJP leaders held posters and banners and sat near the statue for two hours, with leaders saying the AAP government organised a trust vote in the assembly within six months of coming into power

BJP district president Pushpinder Singal and other party members holding a protest against AAP party in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday staged a peaceful sit-in at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar outside the district commissioner’s office in the mini secretariat against the Aam Aadmi Party’s proposed trust vote in the state assembly.

Party leaders held posters and banners and sat near the statue for two hours, with state unit president Pushpinder Singhal saying despite winning 92 seats, the AAP government organised a trust vote in the assembly within six months of coming into power.

Pointing out that no political party in the state, be it BJP, Congress, Akali Dal or anyone else, has expressed distrust in the government, he said the move was aimed at diverting focus from important issues.

Party leaders including Gurdeep Singh Gosha, Anil Sareen, Pushpinder Singhal and others near Ambedkar’s statue, lambasting chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led APP government for making a mockery of the constitution.

