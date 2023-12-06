Two absent Panchkula MC employees suspended after surprise check by mayor

Two municipal corporation (MC) employees were suspended and 15 more were put on show-cause notice after they were found absent at the civic body’s Sector 14 office during a surprise check by Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Tuesday.

There are more than 10 branches at the office, with 92 regular employees and officers from the Haryana Employment Skills Corporation as well.

“The municipal commissioner, joint commissioner and several other key officers sit in the Sector 14 office, but still employees are missing. This is not tolerable,” said the mayor after conducting surprise inspection at the establishment, audit, accounts and sanitation branches.

Some employees had marked Saturday as holiday in the attendance register, despite instructions by the MC commissioner to remain present on Saturdays to address residents’ issues. Some employees, while being absent, were marked present in the attendance register.

On this, Goyal wrote a letter to the commissioner to suspend assistant Ajay and driver Mandeep, and seek explanation from the remaining employees for their absence.

Following a similar inspection by the mayor at the Sector 4 MC office on November 23, two employees were suspended and notices were issued to 20 more over their absence.