Two aides of KTF operative Arsh Dala held with weapons from Moga

Moga police on Saturday arrested two aides of Canada-based fugitive Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, with three pistols.

The accused were identified as Sandeep Singh alias Seepa and Harjit Singh alias Gabbar, both residents of Dosanjh village in Moga. Police recovered a .30 bore pistol, .32 bore pistol, six rounds and 350 intoxicant tablets from their possession. Police claimed that on the directions of Arsh Dala, both Seepa and Gabbar, had opened fire outside the house of a Moga-based businessman Ravinder Singh on Dutt Road on December 3. On November 2, Ravinder had received an extortion call from Dala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dala, who is a close aide of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, is running an extortion racket in Moga and surrounding districts. Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gulneet Singh Khurana, said that on December 2, two unidentified persons had opened fire outside the house of a businessman a few days after an extortion call.

“During checking on Saturday, a police team stopped them on suspicion. When they tried to escape, they were nabbed along with weapons. During interrogation Seepa confessed that he was in touch with Arsh Dalla. When Seepa was in Faridkot jail, he got in touch with Spain-based Jaikapal Singh alias Lally through mobile phone. After Seepa was released from jail he contacted Lally, who got him in touch with Arsh Dala,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Dala provided weapons to both the accused and directed them to open fire on the businessman’s house. “ ₹ 29,000 were also transferred to Seepa and Gabbar in four transactions,” he added. Police nominated Jaikapal Singh Lally and Ferozepur’s Mandeep Singh, who is the brother of foreign-based fugitive gangster Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, as accused in the extortion case.